U.S. Becomes Key Export Destination for German High-Tech and Pharma Sectors

The latest export figures from Germany reveal just how deeply intertwined the country’s economy is with the United States—particularly in industries vulnerable to trade disputes. According to data released Monday by Germany’s Federal Statistical Office, German exports to the U.S. reached €161.3 billion in 2023, accounting for 10.4% of all German exports. This marks the highest share since 2002, highlighting the growing dependency on trade with the world’s largest economy.

Sectors such as pharmaceuticals, medical technology, automotive, and machinery are especially exposed to potential U.S. tariffs. “Tariffs on German exports to the U.S. would hit industries like pharmaceuticals and medical devices, automotive manufacturing, and mechanical engineering particularly hard,” the statistics agency noted. For many of these sectors, the U.S. is the most important export market.

In the pharmaceutical industry alone, nearly a quarter (23.8%) of all German pharmaceutical exports—amounting to approximately €27 billion—were shipped to the U.S. in 2023. The aerospace sector also relied heavily on U.S. demand, with 17.1% of exports (valued at €5.8 billion) heading across the Atlantic. Similarly, optical and photographic products—such as X-ray machines, radiotherapy devices, and various measuring instruments—saw 14.9% of their exports (worth €11.8 billion) destined for the U.S.

Pharmaceuticals Lead the Way

Beyond high-tech equipment, 13% of all German motor vehicles and land vehicles exported—totaling €34 billion—were sold in the U.S. Meanwhile, 12.6% of German machinery exports, valued at €31.8 billion, also went to the American market. Despite a temporary suspension, former U.S. President Donald Trump had imposed sweeping 20% tariffs on multiple trade partners, while keeping in place 25% duties on steel, aluminum, and vehicles, as well as a baseline 10% tariff on all other goods from the European Union.

Some product categories exhibit even closer trade ties with the U.S. For example, 34.4% of German exports of immunological products—such as vaccines, antisera, and blood products—were shipped to the U.S. in 2024. The U.S. also received 25.6% of Germany’s exported engines and gas turbines. Other notable figures include 20.7% of exports of helicopters, aircraft, and space vehicles like satellites, 17.8% of unit-dosed pharmaceuticals, and 15.6% of passenger vehicles.

These figures underscore how crucial the U.S. market remains for Germany’s export-driven economy, especially in advanced technology and healthcare-related sectors—areas that could face serious consequences if geopolitical tensions lead to higher trade barriers.